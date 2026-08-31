One dead and another seriously injured after double-decker bus and BMW crash in London

One person has died and another has been rushed to a major trauma centre following a serious late-night collision involving a double-decker London bus and a BMW.

Emergency services were called to Honeypot Lane in the HA7 area shortly before midnight on Sunday, 30 August, following reports of a road traffic collision.

The crash involved an N98 double-decker bus and a white BMW, both of which sustained extensive damage.

Images from the scene show severe impact damage to the front of the bus, including a smashed windscreen, while the BMW was also badly damaged.

Debris was scattered across the carriageway following the collision.

Patient pronounced dead at scene

London Ambulance Service said it was called at 11.57pm and dispatched a significant emergency response.

Ambulance crews, paramedics in a fast-response car, an incident response officer, clinical team manager and the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to Honeypot Lane.

London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We took another patient to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

No further details about the person who died or the injured patient have yet been confirmed.

Honeypot Lane closed for hours

Honeypot Lane was blocked in both directions while emergency services dealt with the collision and the scene was investigated.

London bus routes 79, 114, 324 and N98 were affected, with diversions introduced overnight and amended during Monday morning.

The road was reported to have reopened at around 11.26am on Monday, 31 August.

Further information is awaited from the Metropolitan Police about the circumstances surrounding the collision.