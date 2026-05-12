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TERROR TRAIL Palestine Action Protesters Face Terror Sentencing Over Bristol Factory Raid

Palestine Action Protesters Face Terror Sentencing Over Bristol Factory Raid

Four Palestine Action protesters who smashed into the Elbit Systems UK factory near Bristol on 6 August 2024 are set to be sentenced on 12 June, with the charges now linked to terrorism despite none facing terrorism counts. Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, and Fatema Rajwani drove into the defence site with a prison van, damaged military equipment, and sprayed walls with red paint. Corner also caused grievous bodily harm by fracturing a police officer’s spine during the raid.

Judge Finds Terror Connection

Before the trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Mr Justice Johnson ruled the protesters’ actions had a “terrorist connection,” a finding that may influence sentencing. This comes even though the jury only convicted them on criminal damage charges, and not terrorism offences.

Controversy Over Terrorism Label

The judge’s terrorism link stands despite the Government’s proscription of Palestine Action in July 2025 being ruled unlawful by the High Court in February 2026. The Court of Appeal is reviewing that decision, but no ruling is expected before sentencing. Supporters warn the terror designation could mean longer prison terms, no early release, and extended counter-terror monitoring.

Supporters Claim Unfair Trial

Defend Our Juries and the defendants’ supporters criticised the sentencing approach, highlighting that jurors weren’t informed about the terror connection before delivering their verdicts. The defendants were also restricted from presenting evidence that Elbit supplied weapons used in Gaza or arguing their raid prevented harm to Palestinians.

Legal Limits On Protest Defence

Mr Justice Johnson barred extensive arguments about Israel’s military actions, fearing jurors might consider political debates irrelevant to criminal charges. The activists maintained their intent was to damage military gear to protect Palestinian lives. Two others, Zoe Rogers and Jordan Devlin, were acquitted of criminal damage, and all six original defendants were cleared of aggravated burglary earlier.

Wider Impact On Protest Rights

The case forms part of broader tensions over protest rights and state action, with hundreds of Palestine Action supporters arrested under terrorism laws since the proscription, mainly for peaceful demonstrations. Arrests paused after the High Court ruling but resumed while the appeal is ongoing.

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