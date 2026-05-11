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VIRUS ISOLATION Passengers From Hantavirus Cruise Ship Isolated at Arrowe Park Hospital

Passengers From Hantavirus Cruise Ship Isolated at Arrowe Park Hospital

Passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, spent their first night in isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital, Wirral, after being repatriated from Tenerife on Sunday. Twenty British nationals, alongside German and Japanese residents, were transferred under strict infection control following testing, as officials work to contain the infection.

Rapid Repatriation Mission

A Titan Airways charter flight flew passengers from Tenerife to manchester/">Manchester Airport, where they were immediately transported to the UK’s initial Covid quarantine site at Arrowe Park. Infection control measures included PPE for all involved, preventing virus spread during transit.

Full Clinical Screening

Within 72 hours at Arrowe Park, passengers face clinical assessments and ongoing testing. The six-storey isolation facility offers self-contained flats with bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, kitchens, and lounges, ensuring safe quarantine with welfare checks by hospital staff.

Low Public Risk Reassured

Health officials emphasised that hantavirus spreads only through very close contact and is very different from Covid-19. Janelle Holmes, CEO of Wirral University Teaching Hospital, confirmed no symptomatic cases were transferred, and hospital services remain unaffected.

Ongoing Monitoring And Support

Passengers will isolate for 45 days, avoiding public transport and maintaining daily contact with UK Health Security Agency health teams. UK and international collaboration helped coordinate safe returns, with the World Health Organisation overseeing the evacuation of remaining passengers and crew on the MV Hondius.

International Impact And Response

The outbreak has seen eight hantavirus cases linked to the ship, including three deaths. British nationals are among those confirmed or suspected to be infected, receiving medical support both overseas and locally. UK military medics also parachuted aid to the remote Tristan da Cunha community, demonstrating the extensive response to this rare virus event.

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