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SCOOTER RAGE Police Appeal After Two Assaults on Mobility Scooter User in Lostwithiel

Police Appeal After Two Assaults on Mobility Scooter User in Lostwithiel

The police are investigating two linked assaults on a man in his 50s in Lostwithiel and are urging witnesses to help. The victim was attacked twice on the evening of Tuesday 9 June, starting at around 7.15pm on Grenville Road when a suspect reportedly pushed over his mobility scooter, damaging it and causing minor injury. After receiving help from two passersby, the same victim was confronted again on Mill Hill by the same man, who punched him several times. The victim’s injuries were minor and did not require hospital care.

Suspect Description Released

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s of average height and build. Officers are keen to trace anyone who saw the assaults or has relevant dashcam footage.

Public Urged To Come Forward

Anyone with information is asked to report it via the police website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 50260147623.

Anonymous Tips Welcomed

Those who prefer to stay anonymous can contact Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or via freephone 0800 555 111 with any relevant information.

Community Support Noted

Two members of the public initially assisted the victim after the scooter was pushed over, highlighting the importance of vigilance and support in the local community. Police appeal to residents to remain alert and assist in bringing the suspect to justice.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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