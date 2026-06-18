Police Appeal to Find Wanted Axminster Woman Over Drug Charge

Devon & Cornwall Police are urgently seeking help to locate Melissa Winn, a 33-year-old woman from the Axminster area, wanted on a failure to appear warrant linked to a court case involving class B drug offences.

Suspect Details Released

Melissa Winn is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length blonde hair. Officers have confirmed she has connections across Axminster, Sidmouth, West Dorset, and South Somerset.

Active Police Enquiry

Police are actively making enquiries to find Winn and are appealing for the public to provide any information about her location. Authorities warn against approaching her directly.

Public Appeal For Information

Anyone who has seen Melissa Winn or knows her whereabouts is urged to contact emergency services by calling 999, quoting reference number 50260070295 to assist the ongoing investigation.