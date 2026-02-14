Cheshire Constabulary officer Alice Mayo has tragically died following a fatal collision.

Off-Duty Officer Killed on A534

PC Alice Mayo, 29, was involved in a crash on Saturday, 7 February on the A534 Spark Lane near Moorhead Lane junction. She was driving a blue Fiat 500 when it collided with a white Land Rover Defender.

Alice, from the Macclesfield BEAT team, had served Cheshire Constabulary for over six years. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family Pay Heartbreaking Tribute

“Alice meant so much to so many. She was a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a niece, a dog-mum to Ned the Cocker Spaniel, and a friend to so many. “She was beautiful inside and out. She will leave a huge hole in our lives, but also a legacy of laughter, fun, and sunshine. She achieved so much in her short life, and leaves behind a heartbroken, but incredibly proud, family. “Alice was at a time of her life where she was really happy. She overcame so much, but she never gave up. She was taken far too soon.”

Cheshire Police and Officials React

Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “This was a tragic incident, and my thoughts are with Alice’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. She was a dedicated professional who will be missed by all who knew her. We are supporting her loved ones and ask the public not to speculate while investigations continue.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Dan Price added: “I am deeply saddened by Alice’s death. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and the policing community she was part of.”

Investigation Ongoing – Man Released on Bail

A 77-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information or footage related to the crash is urged to contact Cheshire Police online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101 quoting incident IML-2266170.