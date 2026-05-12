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TRAIN SURPRISE Russian Man Wakes In Coal Dust On Freight Train To Siberia After Night Out

Russian Man Wakes In Coal Dust On Freight Train To Siberia After Night Out

  A Russian man has become an online sensation after waking up covered head-to-toe in coal dust on a freight train heading to Siberia following a night out in Yekaterinburg. Dmitry, believed to be a young local, blacked out at a nightclub and somehow ended up in an open coal freight car, waking up bruised and filthy about 330 kilometres away near Tyumen. Despite his shock, he calmly recorded a video calling in sick to work, sparking a viral hit across Russian social media.

Coal-car Catastrophe

Dmitry’s unexpected journey began after a heavy night at a local club where he lost consciousness. Later, he found himself aboard a moving coal freight train car bound for Tyumen in western Siberia. Covered in coal dust from head to toe, the young man was both bruised and disoriented by the early morning light.

Deadpan Video Message

Rather than panic, Dmitry recorded a 54-second video message to his colleague Sanya explaining his predicament with dry humour. “I’m in Tyumen, for f**k’s sake. I don’t even know how,” he said, face and hair streaked black, adding his neck hurt and he had no idea when he’d arrive home. Notably, his primary concern was to inform work he wouldn’t show up that day.

The Viral Hit

The clip was widely shared on Russian Telegram and Twitter, gaining thousands of reposts within hours. Internet users jokingly referred to his predicament as “The Hangover: Siberian Edition” for its bizarre and surreal nature. Fans praised Dmitry’s professionalism under bizarre circumstances and celebrated his calmness.

Safe Return

Dmitry eventually returned home safely. His story quickly earned him legendary status online, a title he reportedly accepted with the same deadpan composure that first made his viral video so popular.

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