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SUSPENDED SENTANCE Salisbury man given suspended sentence over indecent images of children

A 24-year-old man from Salisbury has been handed a two-year suspended prison sentence after admitting offences involving indecent videos of children, including material depicting rape and sexual torture.

Oliver Lonie, of Fairfield Road, Salisbury, was dealt with by the courts in connection with three charges of making indecent moving images of children.

The offences related to material involving 34 Category A videos, 14 Category B videos and five Category C videos. Category A is the most serious classification and includes images depicting rape and sexual torture.

The offending took place in Wilton.

Suspended prison sentence

Despite the seriousness of the material involved, Lonie received a two-year suspended prison sentence, meaning he will not serve the term immediately unless the sentence is activated.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

It is understood that Lonie may have moved to Birmingham to live with family.

The case highlights the serious nature of offences involving indecent images of children and the potential consequences for those convicted.

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