Scrapyard Blaze in Huddersfield Extinguished after Hours of Fire Service Effort

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service battled a large scrapyard fire on Colne Vale Road, Huddersfield, HD3. Four fire engines, including crews from Huddersfield, Slaithwaite and Rastrick, attended the scene during the early hours. The blaze involved approximately 10m by 10m by 10m of scrap material and required sustained firefighting efforts to extinguish.

Multiple Fire Crews Mobilised

Slaithwaite and Huddersfield fire stations dispatched mobile crews to assist at the scrapyard fire in Milnsbridge. The operation initially involved four fire pumps, supported by Rastrick crews as the fire developed.

Intense Firefighting Tactics

Firefighters deployed up to four large jets and ground monitors to control the blaze. Onsite staff also used machinery to shift scrap metal piles, allowing crews to fully extinguish the fire from different angles.

Public Safety Warnings Issued

The fire service urged local residents to avoid the area and keep doors and windows shut due to smoke and firefighting activity. This advisory remained in place until the incident was brought under control.

Fire Successfully Extinguished

By 02:15, the fire was fully extinguished, and damping down was complete. All fire crews then made up their equipment and returned to base, marking the end of the incident response.