Secret Service Shoots Man Near Washington Monument Prompting White House Lockdown

The White House was locked down on Monday afternoon after US Secret Service officers shot a man near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. The incident prompted emergency services to respond swiftly, with journalists covering the area evacuated from the north lawn and held inside the briefing room. The Secret Service confirmed the officer-involved shooting took place at 15th Street and Independence Avenue.

Emergency Response Swift

Law enforcement officers confronted and shot an individual whose condition remains unknown. The Secret Service advised the public to avoid the area as emergency crews handled the situation. Reporters were initially held without explanation but later returned to their posts under an ongoing security presence.

White House Evacuations

The lockdown occurred moments before President Donald Trump was set to attend a small business summit inside the East Room. Press photographers and journalists positioned on the White House north lawn were quickly moved for their safety while police secured the perimeter.

Heightened Security Concerns

This shooting comes less than two weeks after an attempted presidential assassination in Washington, raising fresh tensions in the capital’s security environment. The proximity to the ongoing state visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla adds to concerns about protective measures.

Recent Threats In Washington

On 25 April, Cole Tomas Allen was arrested after opening fire near the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, targeting senior officials, including the President and Vice President. He was armed with multiple firearms and charged with attempted assassination.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have yet to release details about the identity of the individual shot on Monday or the events leading to the shooting. The investigation continues as officials keep the public informed about the developing situation.