A teenage boy was left critically injured after being hit by a vehicle yesterday afternoon in Wolverhampton.
Emergency Crews Rush to the Scene
West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 4.09pm to Trysull Road. They dispatched an ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, and a critical care paramedic to the scene.
Race Against Time to Save Boy
“On arrival, crews found a boy who was treated by medics for serious injuries before being rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital under emergency driving conditions,” said a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman.
