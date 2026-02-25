“On arrival, crews found a boy who was treated by medics for serious injuries before being rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital under emergency driving conditions,” said a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 4.09pm to Trysull Road. They dispatched an ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, and a critical care paramedic to the scene.

A teenage boy was left critically injured after being hit by a vehicle yesterday afternoon in Wolverhampton.

