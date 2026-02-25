Watch Live
RACE AGAINST TIME Teenager Seriously Hurt in Wolverhampton Crash

A teenage boy was left critically injured after being hit by a vehicle yesterday afternoon...

Published: 12:03 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 12:03 pm February 25, 2026

A teenage boy was left critically injured after being hit by a vehicle yesterday afternoon in Wolverhampton.

Emergency Crews Rush to the Scene

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 4.09pm to Trysull Road. They dispatched an ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, and a critical care paramedic to the scene.

Race Against Time to Save Boy

“On arrival, crews found a boy who was treated by medics for serious injuries before being rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital under emergency driving conditions,” said a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

