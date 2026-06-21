Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

Wiltshire Police arrested three more suspects following a shooting on St Paul’s Street in Gorse Hill, Swindon, on Friday night, 19 June 2026. The new arrests bring the total to eight in connection with the incident where a man in his 30s was hospitalised with a gunshot wound. His condition is stable but critical. Officers responded just before 9pm amid reports of gunfire.

Paul Attack

The latest detainees include a 19-year-old and a 30-year-old arrested in Dorset on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They remain in police custody pending questioning. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was arrested overnight in Swindon on suspicion of attempted murder.

Earlier Arrests Bailed

Five other suspects have been arrested and released on bail while inquiries continue. These include a 51-year-old man held on suspicion of attempted murder, a 32-year-old charged with conspiracy to murder and involvement in Class C drugs supply, plus three others linked to assisting offenders and illegal nitrous oxide possession.

Crime Scene And Appeals

Police have established a cordon along Farnborough Road as investigations proceed. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log number 416 from 20 June, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.