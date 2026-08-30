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GUN CHARGES Three charged after loaded gun and machetes seized in Birmingham

Three charged after loaded gun and machetes seized in Birmingham

Three men have been charged with weapons offences after police seized a loaded firearm and machetes during an operation in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the weapons were recovered in the Alum Rock area on Friday, 28 August, amid increased police patrols.

Officers had also introduced Section 60 stop-and-search powers in the area as part of efforts to prevent disorder and protect the public.

The powers allow officers to stop and search people for weapons without the usual requirement for reasonable suspicion.

Following the police operation, David Skervin, 24, Mohammed Akeen, 30, and Bilal Arshad, 30, were charged with weapons offences.

All three are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A fourth man who was arrested as part of the investigation has been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Police patrols have continued in Alum Rock as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101 or through the force’s online Live Chat service.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Court proceedings are now active. The defendants are entitled to a fair trial and nothing should be published which could prejudice those proceedings.

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Topics :Crime

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