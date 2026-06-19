Three Guilty of Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

Three inmates at HMP Wakefield have been found guilty of murdering fellow prisoner Kyle Bevan in a brutal attack last November. Lee Newell, 57, Mark Fellows, 47, and David Taylor, 64, were convicted today, 18 June 2026, for stabbing Bevan more than 25 times in his cell.

Brutal Cell Attack

On 4 November 2025, Kyle Bevan, 33, entered his cell on the prison’s fourth landing, where he was followed by the three men. CCTV footage showed the attackers remaining in the cell for several minutes, repeatedly stabbing Bevan with makeshift weapons, including a metal blade fashioned from a television part.

Evidence from CCTV and Forensics

The court heard that Bevan’s body was positioned to appear as if he was asleep after the assault. The attackers were seen moving between cells prior to the attack, with one carrying an item taken from his waistband into Bevan’s cell. Prison lockdown followed the discovery of the body at the next morning’s roll call. Bloodied weapons were recovered from the defendants’ cells.

No Prior Links With Victim

Bevan was classified as a vulnerable prisoner and did not usually access the area where the attack took place. The trio had no regular association with him, making the attack appear premeditated. Damage to Bevan’s heart and blood vessels caused fatal blood loss.

Police Statement On Verdict