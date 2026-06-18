Three Hospitalised After Skoda Hits Barrier on M8 Glasgow Motorway

Three people were taken to hospital following a crash involving a grey Skoda Octavia on the M8 motorway in Glasgow on Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 7.15pm on the westbound carriageway at Govan, near Junction 24 slip roads. Emergency services promptly responded, and Police Scotland is now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to aid their investigation.

Severe M8 Disruption

The motorway was shut for several hours as emergency crews dealt with the scene, causing major traffic delays. Traffic Scotland reported police were managing traffic via the slip roads, but full reopening did not occur until 2.16am on Thursday.

Hospital Admissions

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and two female passengers aged 22 were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. A 26-year-old male passenger received treatment at the scene and was not hospitalised.

Traffic Scotland Collision

Sergeant Chris McColm urged motorists on the M8 at the time to come forward. He said: “Our enquiries into the collision are ongoing and I am appealing to motorists who were driving on the M8 around the time of the incident to contact us with any information. If you have dash cam equipment, please pass on your footage as it could assist us in our enquiries.”

How To Help Police

Anyone with details or dashcam footage linked to the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland. The appeal aims to support a thorough investigation into the events leading to the crash.