Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CAUGHT RED HANDED Tube Pickpocket Snapped and Jailed Within a Week After Bold Spree

Piccadilly Line Pickpocket Busted in the Act A slick pickpocket was caught red-handed by British...

Published: 1:54 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 1:54 am February 20, 2026

Piccadilly Line Pickpocket Busted in the Act

A slick pickpocket was caught red-handed by British Transport Police (BTP) less than a week after touching down in the UK. Daniel Maldonado Paulson, 35, from Southwark, targeted commuters on the Piccadilly Line on the evening of February 7.

Thief Makes Desperate Escape Attempt – Fails Miserably

Officers spotted Maldonado Paulson acting suspiciously at South Kensington station and moved in. As they escorted him up the escalator, he bolted in a desperate bid to flee but was quickly tackled, pinned to the floor, and handcuffed.

High-Tech Gear and Stolen Phone Among Bust Items

  • Maldonado Paulson, a Chilean national in the UK for just two weeks, was caught with a mobile phone stolen only 20 minutes earlier.
  • Officers found an electronic card reader on him – a first in their pickpocketing cases.
  • The stolen phone was swiftly returned to its owner just two hours after being nicked.

On February 13, Westminster Magistrates jailed Maldonado Paulson for six months after he pleaded guilty to Handling Stolen Goods and Resisting Arrest. Talk about no time to settle in!

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

POLICE CRACKDOWN Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

TWO ARRESTED Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

MONARCH CONCERN King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News
A Man From Tidworth Has Been Fined And Banned From The Roads After Being Caught Drink Driving And Possessing An Offensive Weapon

SPEAKING OUT Melksham Man Faces Nine Shocking Charges Against Girlfriend

UK News

MEDICAL EPISODE Seven in Hospital After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

UK News
Met Police Investigate Hate Crime After Swastikas Painted at Hackney Children’s Playground

Religious Hate Crimes Hit Record Highs in 2025

UK News

UPDATED Prince Andrew Arrested Over Public Misconduct

UK News

MAJOR FRAUD Shock Fraud Scandal Hits 2025 Cannes Film Festival

UK News

CROYDON BUS CRASH Emergency Services Respond After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

Breaking News

NOT FIT FOR THE JOB Ex-Met detective slams Sadiq Khan as ‘not fit for any high office’ over shocking grooming gang scandal

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News

LIVES SHATTERED Father and Son Convicted Over Deadly Road Rage in Northfleet

UK News

Father and Son Convicted Over Deadly Road Rage in Northfleet

UK News

DASH AND DINE Ex-Solicitor Flees Again Amid Four Active Arrest Warrants

UK News

Ex-Solicitor Flees Again Amid Four Active Arrest Warrants

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

TIGHT LIPPED Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CHILLING ATTACK Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News

Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News
Watch Live