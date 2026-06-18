Two Arrested After Suspected Stolen Cable Found on M4 Vans

Wiltshire Roads Policing officers arrested two men on suspicion of theft after recovering thousands of pounds worth of heavy-duty power cables from two vans stopped on the M4 on 18 June 2026. The vehicles were seized following checks for dangerous and overweight conditions.

Van Stop Leads To Arrests

Officers pulled over the two vans amid concerns they were dangerously overweight. Both vehicles were taken to Badbury Weighbridge, where officers discovered significant amounts of heavy-duty cables believed to be stolen.

Suspects Held For Questioning

Both drivers were arrested on suspicion of theft after failing to explain the origin of the cables. One driver faces additional charges, including driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, and operating a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Police Warn Of Safety Risks

Roads Policing Inspector Neil Duffin praised the stop as exemplary policing. He highlighted the financial impact of cable theft and the serious safety risks overweight vehicles pose on public roads, warning of impaired steering or brakes that could cause collisions.

Vehicles Seized

Both vans have been seized and taken into custody for further investigation. Wiltshire Police vowed to remain strict against driving offences and related criminal activity on local roads.