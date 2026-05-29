Two Deny Murder of 21-Month-Old Toddler in Leicester Court

Omiel Gordon, 35, and Shalom Morgan, 23, appeared at Leicester Crown Court to plead not guilty to the murder of 21-month-old Tobias-John Doyle. The toddler suffered fatal injuries at a home on Mulberry Avenue, Leicester, in late November 2023. Emergency services rushed Tobias-John to the hospital, but he died three days later on 2 December 2023. Leicestershire Police led a complex investigation resulting in charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service in April 2026.

Serious Charges Filed

Alongside the murder charge, Gordon and Morgan also face counts of causing or allowing the child’s death and child cruelty. Both defendants were remanded in custody during their plea and trial preparation hearing, overseen by Judge Timothy Spencer KC.

Investigation Timeline

Incident date: 29 November 2023

Death: 2 December 2023

Charges authorised: April 2026

Pre-trial review: 23 October 2026

Trial start: 25 January 2027

Estimated trial length: Eight weeks

Tribute From Father

“Tobias-John was not just my son, he was my best friend. He was a giggly, happy little boy who put a smile on everyone’s face. There are no words to describe the pain of losing him.” — Simon Doyle, Tobias-John’s father

Active Case Restrictions

Legal restrictions under the Contempt of Court Act 1981 apply due to the active status of the case in the UK courts.