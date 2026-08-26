White Golf R stolen after burglars break into Salisbury home and take keys

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars broke into a home in Salisbury and stole the keys to a Volkswagen Golf R before taking the vehicle from outside.

The burglary happened during the early hours of Monday, 17 August, at a property in Dove Place, Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police said offenders entered the house and stole car keys from inside.

A white Volkswagen Golf R DSG was then stolen from outside the address.

Police say three people were seen in the St Peter’s Place area, specifically around Dove Place, at about the time of the burglary.

Officers are now appealing for residents and motorists who were in the area during the early hours of 17 August to check any CCTV, doorbell or other camera footage they may have.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information that could help identify those involved is also being urged to contact police.

Anyone with information should call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260099898.

Information can alternatively be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.