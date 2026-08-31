Woman, 76, dies after serious two-vehicle crash on A3057 in Andover

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 76-year-old woman died following a serious collision on the A3057.

Emergency services were called shortly after 5.45pm on Friday, 29 August, following reports of a collision on the A3057 between the A303 junction and Cowdown Lane.

The crash involved a light-coloured Fiat Punto and a dark-coloured Toyota Land Cruiser, which police said were travelling in opposite directions when the collision happened.

A 76-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, she later died from her injuries. Her family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

An 80-year-old man also suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Police are continuing enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Investigating officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw either the Fiat Punto or Toyota Land Cruiser in the area shortly before the collision.

Motorists are also being asked to check dashcams for footage which may have captured either vehicle before the incident.

Anyone with information or relevant footage should contact police on 101, quoting reference 44260422133.