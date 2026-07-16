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FIRST PICTURE Woman Named Following Bracknell Murder Investigation as Man Remains in Custody

Woman Named Following Bracknell Murder Investigation as Man Remains in Custody

Police have formally identified the woman who died following a suspected murder in Bracknell as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the victim was Natalie Clements, 40, from Bracknell.

Emergency services were called to an address in Birkdale shortly before 7am on Wednesday, July 15, following reports that a woman had sustained a serious head injury.

Despite the efforts of paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service, Natalie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family being supported

Natalie’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries.

Police appeal for information

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Natalie’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We are continuing our enquiries today, and you may see an increased police presence in the Birkdale and Liscombe areas as we progress our investigation.

“I encourage anyone who may have information that could assist us to please contact police if you haven’t already.

“I would also request that people do not speculate about details of this case or circulate inaccurate information on social media during this live investigation.”

Investigation ongoing

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information that could help establish exactly what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference 43260361034.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

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Topics :Crime

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