A registered sex offender has been jailed for breaching his sexual harm prevention order

Jamie Gillett was convicted in 2018 of sexual offences involving children and has been subject to strict conditions on his behaviour since his release from prison.

These include restrictions around his interaction with any children, possession of mobile phones or computers and use of the internet.

On 13 May 2022, Gillett failed to attend a police station to sign his annual sex offender notification.

Officers went to his home on 26 May and arrested him. A search of his property found a fully charged mobile phone hidden behind a wardrobe and a games console with internet access.

Possession of both devices without notifying the police were breaches of his SHPO and, when the games console was checked, the investigators found he had accessed the internet using three different aliases.

Gillett, of St John’s Road, Gillingham was later charged with four counts of fail to comply with notification requirements and four counts of completing actions prohibited by a SHPO.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Tuesday 22 November, the 25-year-old was sentenced to two years and two months’ imprisonment. This included sentencing for two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements in 2021.

Police Constable Marie Roostan, of the Medway Offender Management Unit, said: ‘We regularly visit registered sex offenders living in our communities to monitor their conduct and ensure they are complying with any conditions that are in place to prevent them re-offending.

‘In this way, we endeavour to protect the most vulnerable in our community and, where any breaches are discovered, they will be arrested and brought back before the court to answer for their actions.’