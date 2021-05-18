This may be of some concern the privacy settings on WhatsApp has changed its group settings to include “everyone” by default
So people you don’t know can add you to a group without you knowing
These people may include scam messages etc.
This is extra Important if the more mature or younger members of the family also have WhatsApp
You can easily change the default settings as follows….
* Go to WhatsApp
* Go into Settings
* Go into Accounts
* Go into Privacy
* Go to Groups
* Change from ( Everyone ) to ( My Contacts )