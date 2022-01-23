Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have issued a photo of a man who may be able to assist them

Kent Police was called at around 4.25am on Sunday 23 January 2022 to a report that a number of people had been assaulted by a man in Harbour Parade.

Two women and one man were taken to hospital suffering from facial injuries. Four other people – two women and two men – were also reportedly assaulted but were not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the image.

Please call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/14237/22. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org