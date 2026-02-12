Watch Live

MURDER PROBE Police launch murder investigation after deadly stabbing in Manor Park Road, Brent

  Tragic Stabbing Shakes Brent Neighbourhood At around 6:05pm on Wednesday, 11 February, officers rushed...

Published: 3:06 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 3:42 pm February 12, 2026

 

Tragic Stabbing Shakes Brent Neighbourhood

At around 6:05pm on Wednesday, 11 February, officers rushed to Manor Park Road following reports of a stabbing. A 33-year-old man was found with fatal stab wounds. Paramedics battled to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been formally identified as police inform their next of kin. A crime scene remains sealed off while detectives hunt for answers.

No Arrests Yet as Police Step Up Patrols

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, heading the North West Command Unit, said:

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones. While this is a shocking incident, we believe it to be isolated. We have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents.”

Williams called on locals to check any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help the investigation. He also urged anyone with concerns to reach out to the neighbourhood officers providing support on the ground.

Police Appeal for Info

  • Incident reported on 11 February, 6:05pm, Manor Park Road, Brent
  • Victim: Male, 33 years old, stabbed to death at the scene
  • No arrests made yet, investigation ongoing
  • Police seek any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD6284/11FEB.

