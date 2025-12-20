3 Cops Hurt in New York Domestic Violence Call, Suspect Dead

Violence Erupts During Police Response

Three officers were wounded while responding to a domestic violence incident in Rochester, New York. The suspect was shot and killed during the confrontation.

Officers Rushed to Hospital

The injured officers were taken to hospital, but authorities have not yet disclosed the severity of their injuries or their current condition.

Investigation Underway

Details remain scarce as police continue to investigate the incident. No additional information about the suspect or the circumstances leading to the shooting has been released.