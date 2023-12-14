A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple violent offences, including possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

Abdullah Ishaq, was involved in a violent altercation early this year in the Masborough area of Rotherham, which resulted in a man being shot multiple times. Yesterday (Monday 11 December) he was sentenced for his involvement in that shooting, alongside other violent crimes he committed in the West Midlands.

On 18 March 2023, officers responded to calls of multiple gunshots sounds on Winifred Street, Rotherham at around 2.30pm.

Officers arrived at the scene where they saw a man, later identified as Ishaq, walking towards a taxi. He was detained and arrested at the scene. It was later determined that Ishaq had been involved in the initial shooting and also returned to the scene to remove the fired bullet casings and any evidence that might have been left.

Officers then located the victim, a 22-year-old man, on the floor in a nearby property, drifting in and out of consciousness, with what appeared to be two bullet wounds. The victim was transported to hospital where it was found that he suffered from fractured ribs, a lung puncture and two gunshot wounds, one to the leg and one to the back.

Detective Constable James Hughes, from our armed crime team, said: “This was an extremely alarming incident to have happened in what is described as a usually very quiet area.

“The fact that residents were disturbed during their peaceful Saturday afternoon to sounds of gunshots, is unacceptable.

“We do not tolerate firearms on the street of South Yorkshire. These weapons can pose a serious and life-threatening risk to members of the public. We are astounded that no one else was injured.

“Without the reports of gunshot fires from members of the public, we would not have got those who were responsible. It is extremely important that members of the public continue to report any suspicious behaviour around firearms to us, so we can continue to work relentlessly to bring those who carry guns to justice.”

Abdullah Ishaq, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assisting an offender, sending electronic communication with intent, intentional strangulation, disclosing of four private sexual videos with intent and putting a person in fear of violence at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Tuesday 5 December. They were jailed less than a week later in a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Monday 11 December).