A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend

Today (Wednesday 3 April) Liam Fosbrook of Sheen Gardens, Wythenshawe, has been jailed for seven years. He was found guilty of manslaughter following a retrial that concluded this afternoon at Minshull Street Crown Court.

On Friday 17 December, in 2021, Liam Fosbrook fatally attacked Dylan Towers.

Towers had recently split up with Fosbrook’s sister and had turned up at her house in Brinnington in the early hours of the morning, which prompted the fatal attack.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics at the scene, Dylan Towers sadly died in hospital twelve days later as a result of his injuries. A Home Office post-mortem recorded the cause of death as stab wounds to the neck and chest.



Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe said: “Fuelled with rage, Fosbrook armed himself with a knife and decided to take the law in to his hands, which had tragic consequences for Dylan and his loved ones.

“I hope today’s sentence will provide some comfort to Dylan’s family, our collective thoughts are with them as they continue to come to terms with this horrific incident.”