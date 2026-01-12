Watch Live

Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone

  Updated: 23:42
  12 January 2026
Amazon has kicked off drone flights in Darlington, making it the first UK city set to host its Prime Air delivery service in 2026. The tech giant’s latest MK30 drone is leading the charge, promising quick, safe parcel deliveries like never before.

What is Prime Air?

Prime Air is Amazon’s cutting-edge drone delivery system designed to get small parcels—up to five pounds—to your door in under two hours. Customers in Darlington will soon be able to opt-in and order from thousands of everyday essentials, beauty products, and tech gear.

Is Prime Air Live in the UK?

While Amazon’s drones are already buzzing over Darlington from their fulfilment centre, official deliveries aren’t happening just yet. The full Prime Air service is set to launch later this year.

David Carbon, VP of Prime Air, said: “Starting flights in Darlington marks an important milestone. Safety is our top priority. We have worked closely with Darlington Council and the Civil Aviation Authority. Our MK30 drones operate quietly and efficiently. We look forward to showing how this tech can serve Darlington while maintaining top safety standards.”

How Quiet Are Amazon’s MK30 Drones?

The MK30 hums as softly as your average van delivery. Amazon’s engineers extensively tested propeller designs to keep noise levels low, ensuring the drones zip around without disturbing people or pets.

 

High-Tech Safety Features Keep Deliveries Secure

Amazon’s drone operations have full approval from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority. The MK30 drones come armed with smart detect-and-avoid tech that dodges obstacles like clotheslines or trampolines—even those missing from satellite maps.

  • Onboard cameras scan the skies to avoid collisions with aircraft and birds.
  • Advanced machine learning helps drones spot people, animals, and barriers.
  • An independent monitor can take over flight controls instantly if something goes wrong, safely returning the drone back to base.

With Darlington leading the way, Amazon is revolutionising how packages reach your doorstep — faster, safer, and quieter than ever before. Stay tuned as Prime Air prepares to take off across the UK!

Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
OFF THE STREETS Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
Lemonade-Laden Lorry Overturns on M1, Causes Chaos
TRAFFIC CHAOS Lemonade-Laden Lorry Overturns on M1, Causes Chaos
Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
POWERFUL BOMB Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
