Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank

Firefighters rushed to Hornchurch Country Park just after 2pm on January 7 following reports of a child stuck on a riverbank.
Three Engines and Rescue Units Deploy
Three fire engines and two rescue units descended on the scene. Fire crews quickly managed to free the child, who was then handed over to London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics.
Child Treated and Taken to Hospital
The child was treated at the scene by LAS before being transported to hospital. It remains unclear if icy conditions contributed to the incident.
Official Statements
“We were called at 14:06pm yesterday (7 January) to a report of a person stuck on a river bank at Hornchurch Country Park. Firefighters attended and rescued a child before leaving him in the care of London Ambulance Service. Three fire engines and two fire rescue units attended the scene,” said a London Fire Brigade spokesperson.
“We were called at 2:10pm on Wednesday 7 January to reports of an incident at Hornchurch Country Park. We sent resources including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and paramedics from our hazardous area response team (HART). We treated a child at the scene and took them to hospital,” added a London Ambulance Service spokesperson.