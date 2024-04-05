UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a jeweller shop

Officers investigating a robbery in Coalpit Heath in February have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to

Essex Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder as Officers Investigating Fatal Oxford Stabbing Make More Arrests

Crash on M2 Motorway Between Junction 5 and 6

Relo Metrics Becomes Official Brand Valuation Partner for the British Basketball League

Home Breaking Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a jeweller shop

Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a jeweller shop

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
A police officer from West Yorkshire has been charged with rape attempt, sexual assault, and perverting the course of justice

At 6.29pm on Thursday, police received reports of an ongoing robbery at Mirpur Jewellers, in Harehills Road, Harehills.

The offenders had driven a Toyota RAV4 into the shopfront and entered the store armed with hammers.

They smashed display cabinets and stole various items before driving off in a dark-coloured Audi car, leaving the Toyota at the scene.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and searched the area, but the offenders were not located. No-one was injured.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with relevant phone or dashcam footage, or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240180444 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat 

Post Views: 1

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

A Liverpool man has been jailed today, Thursday 4th April, for his involvement in a Class A and B drugs conspiracy
Owners of Isle of Sheppey Care Home Withdraw from Deal to House Teenage Asylum Seekers
Barber Faces Backlash Over Pricing Strategy for Children with Special Needs
Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation
Metropolitan Police: Dagenham Pub Fire Not Deemed Suspicious
Whooping Cough Outbreak Claims Two Lives and Affects Dozens

READ NEXT:

Detectives investigating the murder of Leshawn Williams in Newham have charged a third man with murder
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam or doorbell footage following a fire at a school in Fulwood
Man sentenced to 13 years after pleading guilty to serious assault and kidnap charges in Eastleigh
A railway worker has sadly died on the railway line in South West London
Thug Convicted of Murder and Attempted Murder after Driving Van at Pubgoers
Soldier Found Dead in River Bound by Ropes Under a Boat, Inquest Told
Tributes Pour in for Actor Adrian Schiller Following Sudden Death at 60
BreakingLONDON

New Netflix Drama “Scoop” Takes Viewers Behind the Headlines of Prince Andrew’s BBC Interview

Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May
Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford
Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients
21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell
Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded
Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway
Breaking

Officers investigating a reported robbery in Swanley are appealing for witnesses

Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman
Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence
Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life
Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel
Yellow Weather Warning: Up to 10cm of Snow Expected Overnight
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey
A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend
Breaking

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Police Officer in 2005-Armed Robbery

Breaking

April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation
McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More
Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run
Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin
Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort
Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to prison?
Woman Distressed After Man Masturbates in Front of Her on South London Train
Prime Minister Announces £35 Million Boost for Grassroots Cricket
Three men responsible for the production and sale of more than 200kg of cannabis have been locked up
A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his former partner has been jailed
A 28-year-old man has been sent to prison for almost three years after assaulting two different partners in the space of a few months
Breaking

M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier

Breaking

A man has been jailed after he assaulted an innocent teenager in Basingstoke

Breaking

A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years

Breaking

Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules

RECOMMENDED

Metropolitan Police Disrupt Drug-Smuggling Network Involving Border Force Official
Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 
Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester
A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend
A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering
Breaking

Is the Party Over? Prime Drinks Allegedly Spotted Selling for Just 31p

Breaking

Incident Near Erith Station Prompts Police Response after Homeless Man is attacked

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out at Old College Campus in Dewsbury

Breaking

Labour Accuses Ministers of ‘Twisted Priorities’ Over Homelessness

BreakingLONDON

Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’

Breaking

Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary

Breaking

Will Last Seen in Plympton Area

Breaking

Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village

Breaking

Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw

BreakingLONDON

NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”

Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Breaking

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

Breaking

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

SUSSEX

Emergency Responce to Ordnance Discovery at Medmerry Beach

Breaking

Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 

Breaking

Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester

Breaking

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend

Top Stories

BreakingLONDON

BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”

BreakingLONDON

Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases

SUSSEX

Animal Rescue Worker Convicted of Fraudulent Use of £190,000 in Public Donations

BreakingLONDON

A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

BreakingLONDON

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

BreakingLONDON

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

BreakingLONDON

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

BreakingLONDON

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

SUSSEX

Major Makeover for Grade II Listed Hippodrome Endorsed by Council

Breaking

Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

SUSSEX

Portslade Brawl Update: Eight People in Custody

BreakingLONDON

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a jeweller shop
Officers investigating a robbery in Coalpit Heath in February have released CCTV images...
Essex Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder as Officers Investigating Fatal Oxford Stabbing...

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.