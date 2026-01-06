Watch Live

ANTI AIRCRAFT GUNFIRE Explosions and gunfire reported near Venezuelan Presidential Palace amid heightened security tensions

  • Updated: 02:20
  • , 6 January 2026

Reports of explosions, heavy gunfire and drone activity have emerged from central Caracas, after what witnesses described as a serious security incident near the Miraflores Presidential Palace, the seat of Venezuela’s government.

Social media users and local sources reported loud explosions and sustained bursts of gunfire in the area surrounding the palace late Monday night, prompting fears of a major security escalation in the heart of the capital. Videos circulating online appear to show armed security forces deployed on nearby streets, with checkpoints and patrols increasing rapidly.

Drones and airspace concerns

Multiple accounts claim drones were operating over central Caracas, triggering warning fire from security units. Venezuelan authorities have previously stated that unauthorised drones over sensitive sites are treated as a serious threat, though the exact number and origin of the drones involved remains unconfirmed.

There were also unverified reports that Sukhoi fighter jets took off from Base Aérea Libertador El Libertador (BAEL) and headed toward the capital. No official confirmation has been issued regarding military aircraft movements.

Streets on alert

Residents described a heavy security presence across large parts of city/" title="The City" rel="nofollow">the city, with armed groups and state security forces positioned at key junctions. Some foreign nationals and diplomatic sources reportedly advised caution, although no formal evacuation or curfew has been announced.

Earlier, the Venezuelan government said there were no clashes and that the situation was under control, attributing the incident to drones flying without authorisation and police firing warning shots. Officials also stated there were no confirmed injuries.

The White House said the United States was not involved in any events in Caracas, responding to online speculation of foreign interference.

Political tensions within Chavismo

Adding to the uncertainty, members of local Chavista community councils reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with recent statements made by Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s vice president and current interim president.

According to sources close to the councils, criticism centres on comments regarding the new government’s cooperation with the United States, which some hardline supporters see as a betrayal of Bolivarian principles. This has fuelled talk among grassroots activists of a growing distrust within the Chavista movement, with some openly calling for a “return to power at the hands of Bolivarianism”.

Situation remains unclear

As of the latest updates, Venezuelan authorities continue to insist that Caracas is calm, while investigations focus on drone activity over restricted areas. However, the combination of reported explosions, gunfire, military movements and internal political tensions has heightened concern both domestically and internationally.

Observers say the coming hours will be critical in determining whether the incident was a contained security scare — or the sign of deeper instability within Venezuela’s political and security landscape.

