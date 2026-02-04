Watch Live

PERVERTING THE COURSE Former Bracknell Mayor on Trial for Helping Son Hide Rape Evidence

  • Updated: 06:41
  • , 4 February 2026

Naheed Ejaz, 61, ex-mayor of Bracknell Forest and the borough’s first Pakistani Muslim mayor, faces charges of perverting the course of justice. The Labour councillor, who served from May 2023 to May 2024, allegedly aided her son, Diwan Khan, 41, in covering up critical evidence during his arrest.

Son Accused of Drugging and Raping Teen

Khan stands accused of brutally assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met on the dating app Plenty of Fish in June 2024. Prosecutors claim he spiked her Smirnoff vodka with MDMA, causing her to black out after consuming around half a litre. The victim reportedly woke naked in Khan’s car with no memory of the night.

  • Khan allegedly raped her while she was incapacitated.
  • He is said to have filmed the two-minute assault, including choking and slapping.
  • He later showed the victim the video, threatening to send it to her mother.
  • Khan reportedly claimed she “belonged” to him and threatened to slit her throat if she spoke out.

Khan denies rape, claiming he thought she was 24 and the meeting was consensual. The victim’s dating profile stated she was 19, but she was actually 15. Prosecutors say Khan targeted her because she was “troubled” and “rebellious,” making her less credible.

Mother Accused of Helping Son Hide Evidence

On September 12, police arrived at Ejaz’s Bracknell home to arrest Khan. Prosecutors say Ejaz delayed the officers’ entry and spoke to her son in Urdu, preventing the police from understanding their conversation. She allegedly helped him hide a mobile phone containing video evidence of the attack. Khan handed over a different phone instead.

Khan has admitted to perverting the course of justice by hiding the phone but denies rape. Ejaz denies all charges against her.

Prosecutor Ed Wylde told the court: “A mother’s love for her son will stretch some way, and in this case it stretched into criminality.” He added that Ejaz’s actions were deliberate attempts to conceal evidence.

Ongoing Trial and Resignation

Both mother and son appear together in court as the trial continues. Following the allegations, Ejaz resigned from her councillor position in October 2024.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 08.32.29
PAYBACK Drug Dealer Slapped with £400k Payback or Jail Threat
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 04.04.53
CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 09.14.27
ARSON PROBE Overnight Garage Blaze Torches Dozens of Vehicles in Sheffield
a21-hastings-road-closed-following-serious-collision-and-fallen-tree-6xYT7m
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision

Must READ

SAVAGE ATTACK Brutal Abuser Locked Up After Horror Attacks on Sheppey Woman
TEEN MURDER PROBE ARREST Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed Near De Montfort University, Leicester
SINGLE STAB WOUND Two men charged with 2024 Haringey murder
TRIPLE STABBING Triple Stabbing Sparks Major Road Chaos in Leicester De Montfort University
CASH CRACKDOWN Derbyshire Police Crack Down on Fake Cash Spree
SENT TO NORFOLK Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Quits £30m Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Allegations
POLICE PLEA Have You Seen Missing David Jenkins?
TRAVEL WARNING Do Not Travel Alert: Chaos Hits Southern, Thameslink & Gatwick Express Trains
SHUTDOWN Four Nabbed and £750k Worth of Gear Seized in Massive IPTV Piracy Crackdown
ON THE CARDS Supermax-Style Units: The UK’s Bold Move to Tackle Violent Prisoners

More For You

FATAL CRASH Tragic Motorbike Crash in Louth Claims Rider’s Life
KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha
TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK

More From UK News in Pictures

CAUGHT BY TECH Child Sex Offender Nabbed by Live Facial Recognition in Hackney
MIGRANT CRISIS FIRST PICTURE:Tragic Metro Murder: Man Pushes Woman in Front of Train in Hamburg
EMERGENCY ON FINALS British Airways Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Copenhagen
GUILTY PLEA Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Woman Found Dead in Nottingham Home
HORRIFIC ATTACK Brave Woman’s Nightmare Ends as Attacker Gets 6½ Years
DRUGS STASH Doncaster Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed with £40k Stash
RICE BOWL Cardiff man jailed after bizarre ‘rice bowl’ drug phone excuse
MAN ON THE RUN WANTED: Cristiano Brown – Firearms and Drug Offences
MCBUSTED Brazen Daytime Drug Dealer Busted in Cambridge
PERVERTING THE COURSE Former Bracknell Mayor on Trial for Helping Son Hide Rape Evidence

BREAKING

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY Jet2 Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight, Emergency Declared Over UK
GRUESOME ATTACK Thug Choked Woman in Shocking Dorchester Attack – Now Behind Bars
SLAMMED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Ellesmere Port
NO ROMANCE Ex-Prison Officer Jailed for Romance with Inmate
CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role
PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein
HOSPITIAL BLAZE Southampton General Hospital Fire Blamed on Electrical Fault
HORROR CRASH Two Dead After Light Aircraft Crashes Near Hollingworth Lake
UNI LOCKDOWN Leicester University Locked Down: Major Police Operation Underway