Naheed Ejaz, 61, ex-mayor of Bracknell Forest and the borough’s first Pakistani Muslim mayor, faces charges of perverting the course of justice. The Labour councillor, who served from May 2023 to May 2024, allegedly aided her son, Diwan Khan, 41, in covering up critical evidence during his arrest.

Son Accused of Drugging and Raping Teen

Khan stands accused of brutally assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met on the dating app Plenty of Fish in June 2024. Prosecutors claim he spiked her Smirnoff vodka with MDMA, causing her to black out after consuming around half a litre. The victim reportedly woke naked in Khan’s car with no memory of the night.

Khan allegedly raped her while she was incapacitated.

He is said to have filmed the two-minute assault, including choking and slapping.

He later showed the victim the video, threatening to send it to her mother.

Khan reportedly claimed she “belonged” to him and threatened to slit her throat if she spoke out.

Khan denies rape, claiming he thought she was 24 and the meeting was consensual. The victim’s dating profile stated she was 19, but she was actually 15. Prosecutors say Khan targeted her because she was “troubled” and “rebellious,” making her less credible.

Mother Accused of Helping Son Hide Evidence

On September 12, police arrived at Ejaz’s Bracknell home to arrest Khan. Prosecutors say Ejaz delayed the officers’ entry and spoke to her son in Urdu, preventing the police from understanding their conversation. She allegedly helped him hide a mobile phone containing video evidence of the attack. Khan handed over a different phone instead.

Khan has admitted to perverting the course of justice by hiding the phone but denies rape. Ejaz denies all charges against her.

Prosecutor Ed Wylde told the court: “A mother’s love for her son will stretch some way, and in this case it stretched into criminality.” He added that Ejaz’s actions were deliberate attempts to conceal evidence.

Ongoing Trial and Resignation

Both mother and son appear together in court as the trial continues. Following the allegations, Ejaz resigned from her councillor position in October 2024.