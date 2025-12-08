Four Migrants Charged Over Bristol Teen Rape

Four males have been charged following the horrific rape of a teenager in Bristol. The attack reportedly took place inside a residential property in the St Werburghs area.

The Accused

A 20-year-old man (name withheld for legal reasons) faces two counts of rape and charges for arranging or facilitating a female’s travel with a view to exploitation.

Salman Habibkheil, 18, from Lockleaze, identified as Afghan and “Any other Black background,” charged with rape and arranging or facilitating travel for exploitation.

Awal Amadzai, 18, from Redcliffe, also Afghan and “Any other Asian background,” charged with rape and sexual assault.

A 16-year-old boy, unnamed due to age, charged with rape.

Police Arrests and Court Dates

The ordeal came to light on Sunday 30 November, when police were alerted about the rape that occurred the previous night. Two 16-year-old boys were initially arrested — one was released on conditional police bail, while the other was rearrested on 4 December.

Three men were also arrested last week as part of Operation Bluestone, a special team tackling rape and serious sexual offences.

All four charged individuals appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 6 December and have been remanded to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on 7 January.