Huge Factory Blaze Sends Smoke Plumes Over Wolverhampton

A massive fire erupted this morning at a factory unit in Wolverhampton, with thick smoke visible for miles. Firefighters scrambled to tackle the inferno, sparked near the junction of Sunbeam Street and Upper Villiers Street.

Explosions Heard as Fire Rages

Rescue crews were called to the scene at around 7.30am today (Wednesday). Locals reported hearing a series of explosions as the blaze tore through the factory unit in Blakenhall.

The West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the fierce fire and said multiple appliances are battling the flames.

Firefighters Mobilise Rapidly to Tackle Blaze

“Shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday we responded to Sunbeam Street, near the junction Upper Villiers Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton. We currently have eight fire engines, a 4×4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform in attendance,” a spokesperson said. “Firefighters from Bilston, Fallings Park, Tipton, Willenhall, Haden Cross, Wednesbury, Dudley and Walsall are at the scene. The first crew arrived within three minutes of being mobilised. This is a fire in a factory building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently tackling the fire.”

Stay Updated

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. Nearby residents are urged to stay clear of the area until fire crews declare it safe.

West Midlands Fire Service is leading the emergency response.