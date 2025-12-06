Watch Live

DESPERATE EFFORTS Illegal Migrant Convicted of Child Sex Crimes Swallows Vape Battery to Sabotage Deportation

  • Updated: 17:20
  • , 6 December 2025
An illegal migrant from India swallowed a vape battery to dodge deportation from the UK, a High Court judge has revealed. The convicted child sex offender and drug dealer’s desperate stunt forced medical intervention and ground his removal flight to a halt.

Vape Battery Swallowing Stalls Deportation Flight

The man, known only as Sharma, deliberately swallowed the battery on 23 September 2024, just moments before officials tried to kick him out of Britain.

Justice Simon Tinkler confirmed it was a calculated move to sabotage the deportation. Sharma had been jailed for three years in August for child sex offences and Class B drug supply in Scotland but was released on remand in November.

Two Deportation Fails Expose System Weaknesses

  • Sharma’s vape battery stunt forced a stop to the first removal attempt.
  • The second attempt collapsed due to bungled paperwork from the Indian High Commission.
  • Delays by Indian officials issuing emergency travel documents dragged out his stay despite his criminal past.

This case throws a harsh spotlight on cracks in the UK’s deportation process for dangerous foreign offenders.

Criminal History and Bail Breaches Heighten Public Risk

Sharma repeatedly broke bail conditions, committing fresh crimes while out on conditional immigration bail in May 2024. His child sex offence convictions come with tough rules to keep him away from children’s areas like schools and parks.

“Any proposed accommodation had to be approved to ensure that it was not too close to schools, parks and other places where children were likely to be,” Justice Tinkler warned.

Because no suitable housing was found, Sharma remains in detention while authorities try to deport him.

Sabotage Backfires as Sharma’s Compensation Claim Fails

In a stunning twist, Sharma tried to claim compensation, alleging part of his detention was unlawful. The judge flatly rejected the claim.

Justice Tinkler ruled his detention lawful, citing public safety risks and Sharma’s deliberate interference with deportation.

The Home Office insists removal is “likely imminent” but says detention continues due to Sharma’s threat to the public and attempts to evade deportation.

Diplomatic Delays and Dodgy Tricks Stall Removal

  • Government stats show 9,115 forced removals last year, including 5,179 foreign national offenders.
  • But Sharma’s case highlights how red tape and deliberate sabotage can grind deportation to a halt.
  • Some countries, including India, drag their feet with paperwork, hoping the UK will back down.

Sharma’s vape battery stunt joins a long list of extreme tactics from deportees, including last-minute asylum claims, fake medical emergencies and threats of persecution — all designed to block removal.

Justice System Struggles To Protect Public

Officials face a tightrope walk: keeping the public safe while following strict legal rules on detention. Sharma’s detention remains lawful for now. But if deportation continues to fail, he could be released — despite the serious risks he poses.

The saga exposes how offenders exploit legal loopholes, sabotage efforts, and diplomatic delays. For now, Sharma’s fate depends on when India plays ball and whether he can find new ways to thwart the system.

