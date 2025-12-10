Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead in Ewell

A man was found dead in an alleyway near The Wheatsheaf pub on Kingston Road, Ewell, sparking a murder investigation.

Tragic Discovery in Broad Daylight

Police were called to the scene at around 3.30pm on 9 December after reports of a seriously injured man. Ambulance crews rushed to the alley beside the pub but the man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Major Crime Team Leads Investigation

The Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team has cordoned off the area. Kingston Road and Chessington Road remain closed in both directions as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

“Firstly, I would like to pay my heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and friends for their loss,” said Detective Superintendent Chris Friday. “We are working at pace to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. I urge anyone with information, or doorbell and CCTV footage from the area, to come forward immediately.”

How to Help Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/452501488431:

Those who prefer not to speak directly to police can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.