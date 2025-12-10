Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead in Ewell

A man was found dead in an alleyway near The Wheatsheaf pub on Kingston Road, Ewell, sparking a murder investigation.
Surrey Police have launched a murder investigation after a person was fatally stabbed outside a pub in Ewell. Emergency services were called to The Wheatsheaf pub on Kingston Road (near 34 Kingston Road) on Tuesday following reports of a serious assault. Despite a rapid response from paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and no arrests had been confirmed at the time of the latest update. Officers remained in the area carrying out enquiries, gathering witness statements and reviewing local CCTV footage as they work to establish exactly what happened and why. Road closures and travel disruption Kingston Road was closed to traffic while the investigation continues, causing delays across the Ewell and Epsom area. Drivers are being urged to avoid the route and use alternative roads. Appeal for information A Surrey Police spokesperson said detectives are working to piece together a timeline of events and are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Surrey Police via 101 or through the force’s online reporting tools. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Tragic Discovery in Broad Daylight
Police were called to the scene at around 3.30pm on 9 December after reports of a seriously injured man. Ambulance crews rushed to the alley beside the pub but the man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Major Crime Team Leads Investigation
The Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team has cordoned off the area. Kingston Road and Chessington Road remain closed in both directions as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
“Firstly, I would like to pay my heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and friends for their loss,” said Detective Superintendent Chris Friday.
“We are working at pace to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. I urge anyone with information, or doorbell and CCTV footage from the area, to come forward immediately.”
How to Help Police
Anyone with information is urged to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/452501488431:
Those who prefer not to speak directly to police can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.