CHILD GROOMER Retired Civil Servant Barely Avoids Jail Over Child Grooming Chat

  Updated: 11:21
  3 February 2026

 

Jonathan Quinnell, 62, a former civil servant turned “life coach,” has dodged prison by the slimmest of margins after pleading guilty to attempting to meet a child following online grooming. The Orpington resident, now living in Bristol, was caught after exchanging sexual messages with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl on an app.

Paedophile Hunters Catch Quinnell in the Act

In December 2023, baiters posing as children confronted Quinnell at his home, live-streaming his arrest to expose his sickening behaviour. Prosecutor Martin Ingle revealed Quinnell messaged multiple accounts, believing some belonged to girls as young as 12. During the chat, he spoke about wanting to do “adult stuff” and even checked travel times to meet the supposed child.

“If an adult saw our messages, they’d think I was grooming you and I’d go to prison,” Quinnell admitted to the fake girl in a chilling exchange.

Life Coach or Predatory Groomer?

Quinnell spent over 20 years as a civil servant before being forced to retire on medical grounds in 2005. He now sells himself online as a psychic, hypnotherapist, life coach, and healer, even claiming to be a published author.

Shock as Judge Suspends Jail Sentence

At Croydon Crown Court, Judge Edward Connell handed Quinnell a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years. The judge said he had to weigh the case “by the narrowest of margins,” as Quinnell denied any sexual interest in children, claiming the offence happened under “great stress.” Nevertheless, the judge believed there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Quinnell will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and must comply with probation requirements.

Defence Pleads for Leniency

Quinnell’s barrister, James Kelly, described his client’s poor health and the personal toll of two years living under investigation. Kelly argued that keeping Quinnell out of jail and focusing on rehabilitation was in the public’s best interest.

But with the court and the public watching closely, experts warn that such cases expose the dangers lurking online — and the relentless work of paedophile hunters who bring offenders to justice.

