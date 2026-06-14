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MARINE RAID Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

Royal Marines Raid Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker in English Channel

Royal Marines launched a dramatic six-hour operation in the early hours off the English Channel to board a Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker, working alongside the National Crime Agency in a first-of-its-kind mission. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the sanctioned vessel Smyrtos will be anchored off England’s south coast after being intercepted as part of ongoing efforts to stop illicit oil smuggling linked to Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Shadow Fleet Exposed

The Russian shadow fleet, made up of ageing, poorly maintained tankers, is notorious for smuggling sanctioned oil worldwide by switching off tracking systems, faking locations, and conducting covert ship-to-ship transfers at sea to hide the oil’s true origin.

Joint Forces Operation

The raid involved Royal Marine commandos supported by the National Crime Agency, RAF P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, and naval vessels HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury. Helicopters, including Chinooks, a Merlin Mk4, and a Wildcat, also took part in the interception, showcasing a high level of military coordination.

Political Impact

Sir Keir Starmer praised the operation on social media, stating that Britain would continue to target those backing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: “This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia.” The Ministry of Defence emphasised that over 500 vessels have been sanctioned and banned from UK ports as part of ongoing international efforts.

Defence Funding Debate

The raid coincides with internal Labour Party tensions over defence spending, with former Defence Secretary John Healey and Armed Forces Minister Al Carns criticising government cuts amid rising global threats. Carns warned that reducing defence funding risks emboldening adversaries and increasing the chance of conflict.

Official Praise

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis and Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer hailed the mission as a demonstration of skill and professionalism, highlighting its importance in undermining Russia’s war finances. Lord Hermer stated the UK would pursue Russia’s shadow fleet under international law to deliver strategic blows to Putin’s military machine.

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