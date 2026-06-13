Health Chiefs Warn as Measles Cases Surge in England

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning parents across England amid a sudden rise in measles cases. Over the past two weeks, 106 cases have been confirmed, prompting urgent calls for children to be fully vaccinated with the MMR or MMRV vaccines. Health experts stress the disease spreads rapidly and can cause severe complications, sometimes even proving fatal.

Sharp Rise In Cases

The UKHSA reports a recent surge in measles infections, highlighting the rapid contagion risk. The 106 cases recorded in just two weeks underline the need for immediate vaccination efforts across the country.

Mmr Vaccination Vital

Health officials are urging parents to check their children’s vaccination status and arrange catch-up immunisations through their GP if any doses of the MMR or MMRV vaccines have been missed. These vaccines provide the safest protection against measles.

How To Respond If Infected

Anyone who suspects they or their child may have measles is advised to contact their GP by phone or reach out to NHS 111 for guidance rather than attending healthcare facilities in person, to prevent further spread.

Dangers Of Measles Infection

Measles is highly infectious and can lead to severe health issues. The UKHSA warns it can cause serious complications and, in rare cases, result in death, reinforcing the importance of vaccination.