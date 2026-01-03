RAF and French Jets Team Up to Smash ISIS Weapons Den in Syria

RAF Typhoon fighter jets, in a tightly coordinated strike with French forces, have blasted an underground Islamic State weapons cache in Syria. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the daring night raid on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Precision Strike Hits ISIS Arms Depot Near Palmyra

The RAF Typhoon FGR4s targeted a secretive ISIS armoury buried beneath mountainous terrain north of Palmyra. Enabled by in-flight refuelling from a Voyager tanker, the jets stayed over enemy territory longer to ensure the mission’s success.

Intelligence pinpointed the site as a strategic hub with multiple tunnel entrances used to store arms and explosives, vital for ISIS cells lurking in the region.

Deadly Paveway IV Bombs Destroy Hidden Access Tunnels

Employing state-of-the-art Paveway IV precision bombs, the RAF took out several of the complex’s access points. The strike was conducted under cover of darkness to avoid civilian harm and detection by enemy forces.

“Initial indications suggest the target was successfully hit. There was no evidence of any risk to civilians, and all RAF aircraft returned safely,” a Ministry of Defence spokesman said.

Ongoing Coalition Efforts to Keep ISIS at Bay

This operation forms part of the West’s relentless campaign to keep ISIS crippled, years after the caliphate’s territorial defeat in 2019.

RAF patrols have continued across Syria to disrupt jihadist regrouping, working closely with European allies like France in joint counter-terrorism strikes. Intelligence confirms ISIS is still active in remote hideouts, using underground bunkers to evade capture and launch attacks.

The precision bombing and teamwork highlight Britain’s unwavering commitment to stamping out ISIS threats wherever they lurk.