Teen Trial Begins Over Alexander Cashford’s Murder on Sheppey Beach

Three teenagers stand accused of murdering Alexander Cashford, 49, on a beach in Sheppey. Court hears chilling claims of a teenager shouting “you’re a paedo” while chasing the victim moments before his death.

Shocking Beach Chase and Attack

Alexander Cashford, from Minster, died on the evening of Sunday, August 10, 2025, near Warden Bay Road, Leysdown on the Isle of Sheppey. The accused are a 16-year-old girl and two boys aged 15 and 16 — all from London. They deny murdering Mr Cashford.

Prosecutor Kate Blumgart KC revealed the horrific details as the trial opened. The trio were on holiday in Leysdown when they met Mr Cashford “by chance” on August 8. He reportedly gave the girl his phone number.

“They made a plan for ‘Sienna’ — a fake name used to contact Mr Cashford — to meet him by the beach wall two days later,” said Ms Blumgart.

Brutality Witnessed by Passersby

Witnesses saw Mr Cashford and two boys “running” and “chasing each other” on the beach.

One dog walker claimed she heard Mr Cashford shout for help.

The elder boy was reportedly shouting, “You are a paedo. She was only 16.”

Witnesses saw Mr Cashford lying face down in mud while the oldest boy allegedly threw rocks and a “cricket ball-sized” block at his head and stomach.

Walkers described a “ping pong ball-sized” lump on his head and saw him struggling to breathe before emergency services arrived.

The accused reportedly said, “He is a f***ing paedophile” when told to stop.

Trial Details and Next Steps

The trial is underway at Woolwich Crown Court before High Court Judge Mrs Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb. The jury consists of 14, but only 12 will hear the evidence. Due to their age, the defendants will not sit in the dock but in the court well with barristers, with no wigs or gowns worn by staff.

The teenagers’ legal teams admit their clients were present but deny any intent to cause serious harm. The trial is expected to last six weeks, with prosecution opening continuing tomorrow.