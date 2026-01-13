Watch Live

TRIO OF EVIL Teen Trial Begins Over Alexander Cashford’s Murder on Sheppey Beach

  • Updated: 18:51
  • , 13 January 2026
Teen Trial Begins Over Alexander Cashford’s Murder on Sheppey Beach

 

Three teenagers stand accused of murdering Alexander Cashford, 49, on a beach in Sheppey. Court hears chilling claims of a teenager shouting “you’re a paedo” while chasing the victim moments before his death.

Shocking Beach Chase and Attack

Alexander Cashford, from Minster, died on the evening of Sunday, August 10, 2025, near Warden Bay Road, Leysdown on the Isle of Sheppey. The accused are a 16-year-old girl and two boys aged 15 and 16 — all from London. They deny murdering Mr Cashford.

Prosecutor Kate Blumgart KC revealed the horrific details as the trial opened. The trio were on holiday in Leysdown when they met Mr Cashford “by chance” on August 8. He reportedly gave the girl his phone number.

“They made a plan for ‘Sienna’ — a fake name used to contact Mr Cashford — to meet him by the beach wall two days later,” said Ms Blumgart.

Brutality Witnessed by Passersby

  • Witnesses saw Mr Cashford and two boys “running” and “chasing each other” on the beach.
  • One dog walker claimed she heard Mr Cashford shout for help.
  • The elder boy was reportedly shouting, “You are a paedo. She was only 16.”
  • Witnesses saw Mr Cashford lying face down in mud while the oldest boy allegedly threw rocks and a “cricket ball-sized” block at his head and stomach.
  • Walkers described a “ping pong ball-sized” lump on his head and saw him struggling to breathe before emergency services arrived.
  • The accused reportedly said, “He is a f***ing paedophile” when told to stop.

Trial Details and Next Steps

The trial is underway at Woolwich Crown Court before High Court Judge Mrs Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb. The jury consists of 14, but only 12 will hear the evidence. Due to their age, the defendants will not sit in the dock but in the court well with barristers, with no wigs or gowns worn by staff.

The teenagers’ legal teams admit their clients were present but deny any intent to cause serious harm. The trial is expected to last six weeks, with prosecution opening continuing tomorrow.

Recommended for you

Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
DEEP FREEZE SHUTDOWN Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
SPY SCANDAL Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
KNIFE CRIME Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham Shocker

Must READ

Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
HOAX CALLER Blackpool Sea Rescue Ends in Arrest After Social Media Hoax
E-Bike Rider Arrested on Suspicion of Drink-Driving After Collision in Bexleyheath
DRUNK FOR THE ROAD 120 Drivers Nabbed for Drink and Drug Driving in Wiltshire – December Arrests Soar by 35%
Mohawk College Lockdown Sparks Urgent Safety Alert
LOCKDOWN Mohawk College Lockdown Sparks Urgent Safety Alert
Fat-Blasting Wegovy Dose Triples to 7.2mg Weekly
TRIPLE DOSE Fat-Blasting Wegovy Dose Triples to 7.2mg Weekly
Man nabbed in Bucks for overstaying UK visa
OVERSTAY Man nabbed in Bucks for overstaying UK visa
Police Release E-Fit in Hunt for Plymouth Sexual Assault Suspect
HOUSE TO HOUSE Police Release E-Fit in Hunt for Plymouth Sexual Assault Suspect
LLondon Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Partner in Clacton Hotel Room
BRUTAL ATTACK London Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Partner in Clacton Hotel Room
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
FAILED TO STOP Hit-and-Run Horror in Lewisham: Elderly Woman Injured
‘Huge Sonic Boom’ Rattles Norfolk and Suffolk Skies
MOD TIGHT LIPPED ‘Huge Sonic Boom’ Rattles Norfolk and Suffolk Skies
Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed

BREAKING

ACQUITTED Met Officer Cleared of Assault After 2022 Taser Incident

More For You

Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
SHOP BREAKER Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
FOOTAGE SHOCKER Car in Fatal Taxi Crash Spotted Speeding at 120mph Hours Earlier
Man Arrested After Graverobbing Spree Yields 100+ Human Bones
RAG AND BONE Man Arrested After Graverobbing Spree Yields 100+ Human Bones
Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
SEA SEARCH Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting

More From UK News in Pictures

Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FATAL BLAZE PROBE Man Found Dead After Devastating Chalford House Fire
Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
RAPE PROBE Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
M5 SHUT BOTH WAYS After Serious Crash – Chaos and Delays Hit Motorway All Day
TRAFFIC CHAOS M5 SHUT BOTH WAYS After Serious Crash – Chaos and Delays Hit Motorway All Day
Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
VILE PEDO Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
Widespread Outage Reported On Social Media Platform X, Formerly Known As Twitter
IS IT DOWN X App Crashes as Nearly Half of Users Report Problems
Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
REIGN OF TERROR Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports
Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
LIFE SENTANCE Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
TRAGIC END Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
KNIFE AND GUN ATTACK Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
POLICE INCIDENT M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
GOLD RUSH Trump Launches Criminal Probe into Fed Chair Powell – Dollar Dives, Gold Skyrockets
PPolice Hunt Man After Alleged Daylight Sex Assault in Nottingham
BROAD DAYLIGHT ATTACK PPolice Hunt Man After Alleged Daylight Sex Assault in Nottingham
FLASHY JAG Uninsured Jaguar Stop Nails Drug Dealer in Tunbridge Wells
Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
WATER CRISIS Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On

More From UKNIP

Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
BAN AND FINE Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
SICKO JAILED Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
Brutal 'Rib-Cracking' Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
OUTBREAK Brutal ‘Rib-Cracking’ Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board

BREAKING

Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham
error: Content is protected !!