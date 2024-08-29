Tributes Pour In for Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, Stabbed to Death in Clapton

Tributes have been flooding in for 38-year-old Jade Anthony Barnett, who was brutally stabbed to death in his wheelchair in Clapton on Wednesday evening. The attack has left the local community in shock, with many remembering Jade as a “cheerful and caring” individual who was loved by all who knew him.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene on Rushmore Road at 3:38 pm on Wednesday, following reports of a fight. Upon arrival, officers found Jade, who had sustained a stab wound. Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, Jade was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

A black and grey electric wheelchair was seen behind a police cordon, near a forensics tent that had been set up on Overbury Street, a location overlooked by a housing estate. The area remained cordoned off late into the evening as police conducted their investigation.

Jade’s sister, Simone Barnett, 45, from Hackney, described her brother as “jolly, cheerful, caring,” and someone who “never took nothing too seriously, he laughed everything off.” Simone added, “He comes around here [Clapton] all the time, everyone knew my brother—young, old, mothers, fathers, everybody knew my brother. Everybody is family, he’s just that character.”

Another woman at the scene, who chose to remain anonymous, shared similar sentiments, saying, “He was always funny, making jokes, friendly with everybody, always had a smile on his face, and always pleasant. There’s not a bad thing I could say about him. I know him from a long time, he’s a nice guy, very nice guy… always a pleasure to see him, he’s upbeat.”

A man who knew Jade also spoke fondly of him, describing him as “a young guy, good spirit, no enemies, no guns, no crime, no gangs.

Jade’s tragic death has prompted a swift response from law enforcement. Two men, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at an east London police station.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who oversees policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, stated, “Our investigation is still in the early stages and my detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has happened this afternoon.” He urged anyone with information to come forward, either by contacting the police directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

He also acknowledged the impact on the local community, saying, “A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace, and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.”

The public is expected to see continued police presence in the area as the investigation proceeds. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police on 101 or message @MetCC on X, formerly Twitter, quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.