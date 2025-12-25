Watch Live

Bognor Regis Thieves Nabbed After Festive Spree

Two repeat shoplifters from Bognor Regis have finally faced the music after raiding local shops in the run-up to Christmas.

Moore’s £550 Pilfering Spree Ends Behind Bars

Lee Moore, 48, of High Street, Bognor Regis, stole over £550 worth of goods from various stores between November 27 and December 15. His haul included champagne, pet accessories, and cleaning supplies.

Moore’s crime spree peaked on December 15 when he was caught stealing £312 worth of goods and nabbed for stealing a parcel from a doorstep the same day. Arrested by police, he faced five counts of shop theft and one count of theft by finding.

“I plead guilty,” Moore admitted at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

He was remanded in custody and sentenced to six months behind bars, plus ordered to pay £75 in compensation on December 17.

Brookes’ Naughty List Lands Suspended Sentence

Jason Brookes, 41, homeless and with no fixed address, pilfered gingerbread, salmon, and cleaning products from local shops between November 29 and December 15.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of shop theft and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. Alongside this, Brookes must pay a £154 surcharge and complete ten days of rehabilitation activities.

Sussex Police Send Strong Message

Sussex Police praised the sentences, underlining their tough stance on repeat offenders.

“We encourage retailers and the public to keep reporting shoplifting offences,” a spokesperson said.

The crackdown shows authorities mean business when it comes to keeping festive shoppers safe and stores secure.

