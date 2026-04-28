Former Teacher Faces Murder Trial Over Adopted Baby’s Death in Blackpool

A former teacher, Jamie Varley, 37, stands accused of sexually abusing and murdering his adopted 13-month-old baby, Preston Davey, at their Blackpool home. The child died on July 27, 2023, after suffering multiple injuries, including acute upper airway obstruction, leading to cardiac arrest. Varley and his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, face serious charges as Preston’s tragic death is investigated.

Jokes Mask Dark Reality

Shortly after adopting Preston on April 1, 2023, Varley sent texts joking about the baby being “dead meat” and claimed to have “murdered” him days before the child’s death. Despite this, he described Preston as a “ray of sunshine” in other messages but admitted struggles with sleepless nights and constant crying.

Troubling Injuries Revealed

Post-mortem revealed Preston sustained 40 traumatic injuries, including fractures and signs of sexual abuse. Varley denies charges of murder, manslaughter, child cruelty, and sexual assault, while McGowan-Fazakerley denies permitting the child’s death and other related offences.

Foster Carer Describes Happy Baby

Foster parent Sandra Cooper, who cared for Preston for 10 months, told the court he was a “very happy baby” and, despite some sleep issues, was content after his dairy intolerance was managed. She handed Preston to the defendants at the end of March 2023.

Final Moments And Police Probe

On July 27, Preston was rushed to the hospital unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Varley told police he had briefly left the baby unattended in the bath, finding him drowning on return. A thorough police inquiry and court trial continue as the horror behind Preston’s death unfolds.

Trial Adjourned

The trial at Preston Crown Court was adjourned until Wednesday morning, with jurors set to hear further evidence on this deeply distressing case.