MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Woman in Her 40s Found Dead at Croydon Home

  • Updated: 16:25
  • , 30 December 2025

Police launched a welfare check at a Croydon address late Monday night, only to discover a woman in her 40s had died unexpectedly.

Tragic Discovery on Lismore Road

The Met Police were called at 11:38pm on December 29 to concerns for the woman’s safety. Officers arrived with the London Ambulance Service but sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

 

Investigation Underway, No Arrests Yet

The death is being treated as unexpected and is now under investigation.

 

A post-mortem is planned, and the victim’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

 

Police Appeal for Information

No arrests have been made so far. Police urge anyone with information.


A Met Police spokesperson said:
“Police were called at 23:38hrs on Monday, 29 December to concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Lismore Road, Croydon.

“Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.
“A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is being treated as unexpected and is under investigation.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.
“The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“No arrests have been made and enquiries continue at pace. If you have any information that could help police, please call 101 quoting CAD 7350/29DEC.”

