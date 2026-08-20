Drug dealer jailed for nearly 10 years after supplying ketamine, MDMA and cannabis to 16-year-old

A Merseyside drug dealer who supplied large quantities of ketamine, MDMA and cannabis to a 16-year-old who travelled from North Wales to sell the drugs has been jailed for nine years and nine months.

Steven Moorcroft, 38, of Parker Close, Sefton, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday, 19 August, after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

The court heard that over a two-month period Moorcroft supplied drugs to a 16-year-old who would travel from Conwy to Merseyside before taking them back to North Wales to sell.

The operation was uncovered on 5 August 2025, when officers executed a warrant at the teenager’s address.

Police seized drugs, cash and mobile phones from the property.

Examination of the phones subsequently linked Moorcroft and the teenager to the supply of large wholesale quantities of drugs, including ketamine, MDMA and cannabis.

Following the investigation, Moorcroft was arrested on 1 April 2026.

He later admitted offences of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

At Mold Crown Court on 19 August, Moorcroft was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sentenced separately at youth court earlier this year.