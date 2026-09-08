Man jailed after investigators uncover almost 1,500 records of sexualised conversations with children

A Liverpool man has been jailed after investigators uncovered almost 1,500 screenshots and screen recordings documenting sexualised conversations involving children.

Robert Daw, 26, from Gateacre, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting multiple offences linked to the online sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation began in December 2024 after Daw used social media and messaging platforms to communicate with someone he believed to be a child.

During the conversations, he sent sexually explicit messages and attempted to initiate a sexual relationship.

Daw was arrested, and several electronic devices were seized for forensic examination.

Specialist investigators examining the devices discovered indecent and prohibited images of children, as well as evidence that Daw had been communicating with numerous children online.

Almost 1,500 screenshots and screen recordings documenting sexualised conversations were also recovered.

As a result of the investigation, officers were able to identify and safeguard three children aged 12 and 13 with assistance from regional police forces and partner agencies.

Daw was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

He was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Naomi Puig, from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit’s internet child abuse team, said Daw had used online platforms to “target and exploit children for his own gratification”.

She said detailed digital investigative work had revealed the extent of his offending and allowed officers to identify and safeguard vulnerable children.

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said it continues to work with regional and national partners to identify offenders, protect children and prevent online child sexual abuse.