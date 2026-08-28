Man jailed for 14 years after masked gang threatened family with knife during Birkenhead robbery

A man has been jailed for 14 years following a terrifying robbery in Birkenhead in which masked intruders threatened the occupants of a home with a knife.

Police were called to a property on Borough Road, Birkenhead, at around 12.20am on January 26, 2022, following reports that a number of men wearing balaclavas had entered the address.

One of the intruders was armed with a knife and threats were made towards those inside the property, including a young child.

A man and a woman were also assaulted during the robbery.

The offenders fled the property after stealing a quantity of cash and jewellery.

Lengthy police investigation

Following what police described as a long and complex investigation, Haneef Chowdhury, 29, of no fixed abode, was charged in connection with the robbery.

Chowdhury pleaded guilty to robbery in July.

At Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, August 28, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.