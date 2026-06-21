Mitcham Man Convicted for Sharing Islamist Terror Material After Heathrow Stop

A 20-year-old Mitcham man, Shuja Gibraeel Mohsin, has been convicted of possessing and distributing Islamist terrorist material following a Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) investigation in london/">London. Mohsin was stopped at Heathrow Airport in January 2024 after returning from Pakistan, where officers seized his phone and USB stick for examination.

Heathrow Stop Uncovers Extremism

Mohsin was initially stopped under a Schedule 7 search at Heathrow, though he was not immediately arrested. Subsequent forensic analysis revealed his involvement in extremist chat groups associated with the Taliban, Hamas, and Daesh, including exchanges containing violent content.

Bomb-making Guide Found

Investigators found a bomb-making manual on Mohsin’s digital devices, alongside videos of Daesh executions that he had shared online. This led to his formal arrest in March 2024 and the seizure of additional equipment.

Police Questioning And Bail

Mohsin was questioned again in July 2024 but chose not to comment. Authorities released him on bail while further inquiries were conducted, culminating in charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service in April 2025.

Conviction at the Old Bailey

On 19 June 2025 at the Old Bailey, Mohsin was found guilty of possession of a document likely useful to terrorists under the Terrorism Act 2000, along with two counts of disseminating terrorist material under the Terrorism Act 2006. Sentencing is scheduled for 14 August.