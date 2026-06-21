Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

TERROR ARREST Mitcham Man Convicted for Sharing Islamist Terror Material After Heathrow Stop

Mitcham Man Convicted for Sharing Islamist Terror Material After Heathrow Stop

A 20-year-old Mitcham man, Shuja Gibraeel Mohsin, has been convicted of possessing and distributing Islamist terrorist material following a Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) investigation in london/">London. Mohsin was stopped at Heathrow Airport in January 2024 after returning from Pakistan, where officers seized his phone and USB stick for examination.

Heathrow Stop Uncovers Extremism

Mohsin was initially stopped under a Schedule 7 search at Heathrow, though he was not immediately arrested. Subsequent forensic analysis revealed his involvement in extremist chat groups associated with the Taliban, Hamas, and Daesh, including exchanges containing violent content.

Bomb-making Guide Found

Investigators found a bomb-making manual on Mohsin’s digital devices, alongside videos of Daesh executions that he had shared online. This led to his formal arrest in March 2024 and the seizure of additional equipment.

Police Questioning And Bail

Mohsin was questioned again in July 2024 but chose not to comment. Authorities released him on bail while further inquiries were conducted, culminating in charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service in April 2025.

Conviction at the Old Bailey

On 19 June 2025 at the Old Bailey, Mohsin was found guilty of possession of a document likely useful to terrorists under the Terrorism Act 2000, along with two counts of disseminating terrorist material under the Terrorism Act 2006. Sentencing is scheduled for 14 August.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Aviation

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Mitcham Man Convicted for Sharing Islamist Terror Material After Heathrow Stop

TERROR ARREST Mitcham Man Convicted for Sharing Islamist Terror Material After Heathrow Stop

Court News, UK News
Three Men Die in White City Building Fire Near UK’s Largest Mall

THREE DEAD Three Men Die in White City Building Fire Near UK’s Largest Mall

UK News
Bradford Police Hunt After Serious Electric Bike Collision Injures Man

HIT AND RUN Bradford Police Hunt After Serious Electric Bike Collision Injures Man

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Lotty in Buckland

FIND LOTTY Police Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Lotty in Buckland

UK News
Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing From Maidstone to Redhill

GROWING CONCERNS Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing From Maidstone to Redhill

UK News
Tyre Fire Sparks Smoke Over Bradford’s Myra Shay on Barkerend Road

TYRE BLAZE Tyre Fire Sparks Smoke Over Bradford’s Myra Shay on Barkerend Road

UK News
Person Struck by Train Causes Major Disruption on Southeastern and Thameslink Services

PERSON HIT BY A TRAIN Person Struck by Train Causes Major Disruption on Southeastern and Thameslink Services

Breaking News, UK News
Keir Starmer Considers Resignation After Andy Burnham’s Makerfield Win

LEADERSHIP CRISIS Keir Starmer Considers Resignation After Andy Burnham’s Makerfield Win

UK News
Man Arrested After Stabbing on Uckfield High Street

STABBING ATTACK Man Arrested After Stabbing on Uckfield High Street

UK News
Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

RAPE PROBE Leeds Police Arrest Suspect After River Jump in Rape Probe

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

MORE ARRESTS Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

UK News
Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

Three Arrested After Swindon Shooting in Gorse Hill Investigation

UK News
Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

HEAT WAVE WARNING Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

UK News
Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

Pollen Bomb Warning As Hay Fever Soars Amid 35C UK Heatwave

UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Stabbing in Crystal Palace

Breaking News, UK News

Murder Investigation Launched After Stabbing in Crystal Palace

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

DRIVER NAMED AND PICTURED Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

MURDER ARREST Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

UK News
Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

UK News
Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

FATAL CRASH Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

UK News
Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

TEEN MURDER CHARGE Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

UK News
Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

UK News
Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

POLICE ARREST Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

UK News
Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

UK News
Watch Live